Condemned Nevada inmate asking US judge to stay execution

His execution would be the first in Nevada since Daryl Mack’s lethal injection in 2006 for a 1988 rape and murder in Reno. Mack asked for his sentence to be carried out.

in 2017 and 2018, the lethal injection of twice-convicted murderer Scott Dozier, who also volunteered to die, was called off amid battles over the effects of three drugs and the procedure the state proposed to use. Dozier killed himself in prison in January 2019, after expressing frustration with delays.

Executions in Nevada must be by lethal injection. The state is one of several in the U.S. that have had trouble obtaining drugs and overcoming legal challenges to carry out sentences.

Prison officials made Floyd's execution manual public on June 10, three days after a state court judge said prosecutors in Las Vegas could aim for a date during the week beginning July 26.

An exact date would be set once a death warrant is issued July 9. The execution would be the first in Nevada in 15 years and would be carried out at the state prison in Ely.

The manual revealed the state would use three or four lethal drugs in what Floyd’s attorneys call a “novel” combination.