Confederate monument to stay on national register after move
Confederate monument to stay on national register after move

SHREVEPORT, LA (AP) — A Confederate monument will still be on the National Register of Historic Places after it takes a trip from a northwest Louisiana courthouse to a privately owned Civil War battlefield site.

KSLA-TV reports that the Shreveport chapter of The United Daughters of Confederacy announced on Thursday that the National Park Service has approved maintaining the listing.

The monument will be removed from the Caddo Parish Courthouse to the Pleasant Hill battlefield site in DeSoto Parish.

Caddo Parish is currently considering proposals from contractors to relocate the monument, which is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and has been walled off from public view since July.

The marble and granite monument, erected between 1902 and 1906, predates the current courthouse in Shreveport.

After years of legal battles, the parish reached an agreement with the United Daughters of the Confederacy to move the monument.

