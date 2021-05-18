Congressional candidates clash on financial disclosures

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican congressional candidate Mark Moores on Tuesday criticized Democratic rival Melanie Stansbury for voting in 2019 for a budget bill in the state Legislature that benefited a one-time client of her consulting practice, in a news release.

A spokeswoman for Stansbury called the criticism a baseless political attack and highlighted Moores' refusal to file a disclosure about his personal finances as a U.S. House candidate. A spokesman for Moores said that this year's delayed federal tax deadlines have stood in the way of the financial disclosure requirement.

Early in-person and absentee voting is well underway ahead the June 1 special election to fill the 1st Congressional District seat held by Deb Haaland before her confirmation as Secretary of the Interior under President Biden.

Campaigning for the seat has cast scrutiny on past legislative votes and personal finances for Moores, a third-term state senator, and Stansbury, who unseated a Republican incumbent from the state House in 2018.