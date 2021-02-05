Congressional Dems ask Ducey to explain use of COVID-19 cash

The letter notes that the governor's office didn't publicly disclose its use of the money, even as it has consistently touted expenditures that help the public.

Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin said Friday that the money was all used for COVID-related expenses as required by Congress.

Others have joined the House Democrats in questioning how the governor has been using the money.

Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation’s Center for State Tax Policy, told the Arizona Capitol Times when it first reported Ducey's diversions in November that Congress required states to uses CARES Act money to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic. Ducey was being particularly aggressive in how he interpreted the rules on its use, he said.

“Most states have avoided what might be interpreted as directly disregarding the guidance, but many have been flexible in the interpretation of that guidance in hopes that ultimately the Treasury will be similarly flexible in the accountability standards,” Walczak said. “Nonetheless, what’s being proposed in Arizona is a very aggressive interpretation.”