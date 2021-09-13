Congressional leaders remember 9/11 on Capitol steps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders on Monday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, holding a moment of silence at the U.S. Capitol as they recalled that brief moment when national unity prevailed over political discord.

The four top Republicans and Democrats in Congress honored the thousands of lives that were lost that day in New York and Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the country “suffered loss we could not fathom and witnessed terrorism we could never forget” when terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

The leaders spoke on the steps of East front of the Capitol, the same spot where lawmakers locked arms the evening of Sept. 11, 2001 and sang “God Bless America.” It is also the spot where insurrectionists violently broke into the Capitol building in January to try to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — a domestic attack that has driven Republicans and Democrats even further apart, in contrast to the unity Congress found after 9/11.

Though the leaders did not speak about the Jan. 6 insurrection or current political tensions, they harkened back to a time when the nation found a shared purpose.