 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Congresswoman calls for federal probe into Florida utility

  • Updated
  • 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congresswoman is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Florida Power & Light over claims that the utility used “dark money" to disguise sources of political funding and sway elections in Florida, as well as other allegations documented in recent news reports.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday that recent press reports in Florida had “exposed apparent corruption, influence peddling and breaches of the public trust by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power & Light and its officers."

“Numerous public corruption scandals involving electric utilities across the country have resulted in federal public corruption criminal and civil probes, and it appears that such oversight is needed in Florida now," the letter said.

FPL Chief Communications Officer David Reuter said in an emailed statement that documents cited in the news reports were “both an inaccurate and misleading representation of our actions.”

People are also reading…

The owner of an Alabama-based consulting firm once used by FPL is in a bitter legal dispute with former employees, and documents cited in the news reports were leaked to gain leverage in the litigation, Reuter said.

“From the moment we learned about these allegations, we undertook a thorough investigation which found no evidence of illegal wrongdoing by FPL or any of our employees," Reuter said.

The split at Matrix, the Alabama consulting firm, between the company's owner and former employees has led to litigation.

Castor's request for an investigation follows reporting from the Orlando Sentinel that Matrix worked to oust the utility’s foes from elected office. The Miami Herald and the Sentinel reported this week that the Alabama consulting firm secretly bankrolled a Tallahassee news outlet that advocated for rate hikes, pushed for legislative favors and criticized political opponents of FPL. Last month, Florida news outlets reported that the Alabama consultants had covertly surveilled a Florida Times-Union columnist whose coverage was deemed to be critical of FPL.

According to the Sentinel, the Alabama consultants were at the center of “ghost" candidate efforts in Florida.

A 2020 state Senate race in central Florida and two others in South Florida, have been the focus of scrutiny over whether independent “ghost” candidates entered the races solely to siphon off votes from Democrats. The “ghost" candidates in the three Florida races were promoted by a pair of entities chaired by then-GOP political consultant Alex Alvarado, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Alvarado has been notified by South Florida prosecutors that he is a target of their investigation, which has already led to the indictment of former lawmaker Frank Artiles, according to the Sentinel. Artiles is accused of bribing another of the “ghost” candidates to run in South Florida’s Senate District 37.

Separately, two political operatives and an independent candidate were charged in Seminole County in May with election finance violations.

Matrix and FPL have not been accused of wrongdoing in the investigations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. That's according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also revealed Wednesday that he has asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months. The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner.  He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Ponder, a 56-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., asked the judge for mercy before she sentenced him to five years and three months in prison. That's the same sentence that Chutkan gave Robert Palmer, a Florida man who also pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol. More than 200 other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced so far.

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four. State media said they planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions while Myanmar rejected all criticism. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step.”

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

U.S. officials say they have little fear China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide rings of protection. China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force.

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her legal fight to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day last year. She sued in an attempt to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display to celebrate the 2021 holiday. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past. The court also found the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks on federal land.

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Xi, Biden to speak as possible Pelosi Taiwan visit looms

Xi, Biden to speak as possible Pelosi Taiwan visit looms

U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months, with a wide range of bilateral and international issues on the table. But a potential visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is looming over the conversation set for Thursday, with China warning of a severe response if Pelosi travels to the self-governing island democracy Beijing claims as its own territory. On Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the presidential phone call its spokesperson warned of "forceful responses” if Pelosi goes to Taiwan. U.S. officials told AP that if Pelosi proceeds with the trip, the military will increase movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

When General Motors went through the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceedings in history, 20,000 retirees from GM's Delphi Corp. subsidiary saw their retirement savings slashed. They fought unsuccessfully in court for 13 years to get that money back. Now, they're focused on congressional legislation to restore what they lost. Lawmakers from the left and right support the bill, which passed the House on Wednesday. But there's also some resistance to spending tax dollars to bail out pension funds. Supporters are hopeful for swift Senate action. And President Joe Biden's White House has expressed support for the measure.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News