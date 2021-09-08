Congresswomen greet Afghan refugees at base in New Mexico

“To see a humanitarian effort take shape in this capacity, it touches my heart and it truly makes me proud to be an American," she said.

She described “Herculean” efforts by contractors and military personnel to set up tents with living quarters, including private spaces to accommodate individual families, and provide medical care including COVID-19 testing.

“My biggest concern is the vetting process” for asylum-seekers, Herrell said. “And we pressed the general yesterday on these issues."

Lawyers representing refugees and special immigrant visa holders say the wait time for approval is at least two years while background checks and interviews are conducted.

Herrell says she worries Afghan refugees won't all go through that process, and that U.S. doesn't have access to enough reliable data on Afghan nationals. She opposes any artificial deadlines for security vetting.

Herrell said her concerns about proper vetting do not signal disapproval of resettlement efforts for Afghan refugees in New Mexico and other states.