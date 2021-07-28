Connecticut awards security grants to 97 groups, churches

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Surrounded by faith leaders, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that 97 nonprofit agencies across the state, including places of worship, will share $3.8 million to make security infrastructure upgrades.

The grants, which mark the first round of funding under the state's Nonprofit Security Grant Program created by the General Assembly in 2020, will be used to pay for things like surveillance cameras, reinforced doors and ballistic glass. Eligible nonprofit groups could apply for up to $50,000.

“We are keenly aware of our vulnerability during these times, when anti-Muslim, racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric and hate crimes are ever increasing,” said Rabbi Debra S. Cantor, the spiritual leader of Congregation B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom in Bloomfield.

The state in March first announced the program, which is intended to improve security at nonprofit entities that are at heightened risk of being the target of a terrorist attack, hate crime, or violent act. James Rovella, commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said ultimately more than $7 million, which includes funds from a federal program, will be made available.