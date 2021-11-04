Connecticut changing COVID policy on quarantining students

Gov. Ned Lamont announced a new policy Thursday that will allow many unvaccinated students to stay in school even if they have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Under the Screen and Stay policy, schools will assess students for COVID-19 symptoms and those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to stay in the classroom without a test for the virus.

The state already allows vaccinated students who were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to stay in school.

Lamont said students who show symptoms will still have to quarantine under the new policy.

“Otherwise, this allows you to stay in the classroom, and what a difference that makes,” he said.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state's public health commissioner, said the program has been effective in other states that have adopted it and is much less expensive than requiring students to take a COVID-19 test before being allowed back in class.

“It is because of that science, it is because of balancing health effects overall, knowing that being in school is most important for our kids and paying attention to the social, behavioral and emotional wellness of kids overall that we are moving forward with this initiative,” she said.

The governor said individual school districts will have the final say on whether to implement the policy.

Lamont said with the onset of vaccinations for younger children and if the state maintains a low COVID-19 transmission rate through the holidays, he’s hopeful he will be able to make other policy changes, such as eliminating mask requirements in schools.

The governor's emergency executive powers expire in February, but he said that will have no bearing on his decisions.

“I'm going to look at the community spread, see if we got through Thanksgiving well, see whether older brothers and sisters are vaccinated and we'll make a decision December-January,” he said.

