 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Connecticut changing COVID policy on quarantining students

  • 0

Gov. Ned Lamont announced a new policy Thursday that will allow many unvaccinated students to stay in school even if they have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Under the Screen and Stay policy, schools will assess students for COVID-19 symptoms and those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to stay in the classroom without a test for the virus.

The state already allows vaccinated students who were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to stay in school.

Lamont said students who show symptoms will still have to quarantine under the new policy.

“Otherwise, this allows you to stay in the classroom, and what a difference that makes,” he said.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state's public health commissioner, said the program has been effective in other states that have adopted it and is much less expensive than requiring students to take a COVID-19 test before being allowed back in class.

“It is because of that science, it is because of balancing health effects overall, knowing that being in school is most important for our kids and paying attention to the social, behavioral and emotional wellness of kids overall that we are moving forward with this initiative,” she said.

People are also reading…

The governor said individual school districts will have the final say on whether to implement the policy.

Lamont said with the onset of vaccinations for younger children and if the state maintains a low COVID-19 transmission rate through the holidays, he’s hopeful he will be able to make other policy changes, such as eliminating mask requirements in schools.

The governor's emergency executive powers expire in February, but he said that will have no bearing on his decisions.

“I'm going to look at the community spread, see if we got through Thanksgiving well, see whether older brothers and sisters are vaccinated and we'll make a decision December-January,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

Watch Now: Related Video

Candles and prayers as hundreds celebrate Diwali

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News