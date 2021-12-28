 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Connecticut court rejects GOP challenge of special master

  • 0

The Connecticut Supreme Court on Tuesday, using terse language at times, denied a motion filed by Republican members of the state's redistricting commission to have the court reconsider its decision to tap a Stanford University law professor to help redraw the state's congressional district boundaries after the group couldn't agree on a plan.

In the court's three-page order, which says the GOP's claim of procedural unfairness in choosing Nathanial Persily “borders on frivolous,” the justices defended their decision and said the nationally recognized expert on election law and redistricting was chosen “on the merits and without any consideration of politics whatsoever.”

The justices said they “rejected in the strongest possible terms” the suggestion that partisanship played a role in choosing Persily, the same expert the court appointed in 2011 when the state legislators were again unable to reach agreement on how to redraw Connecticut's congressional districts to accommodate population changes.

People are also reading…

“We do not welcome unsolicited partisan filings and will not permit this Court to merely become an extension of the breakdown of the process the people of the state have commanded,” read the order, which was signed ”By the Court."

“This Court has a constitutional obligation to establish a plan of redistricting by February 15, 2022, which is less than eight weeks away,” the justices wrote. “It intends to fulfill that obligation.”

The four Republican members of the state's Reapportionment Commission, all state legislators, filed a motion on Christmas Eve requesting Persily not serve as the court-appointed expert or special master and that two special masters — one from the Republicans and one from the Democrats — instead be appointed “to preserve the public’s confidence in the fairness of the redistricting process.”

The GOP lawmakers suggested in their motion that Persily will be “partial to abiding by his prior work” and that would be “substantially unfair” to the Republicans on the Reapportionment Commission “who believe that the maps should avoid partisan gerrymandering and be drawn in accord with traditional redistricting principles.”

Also, they said Persily’s name was not on the list of three possible special masters they had submitted for the court to consider, but was mentioned publicly by Democratic Senate President Martin Looney as someone the Democrats would recommend to the court. Ultimately, the Democrats did not submit any names.

In Tuesday's order from the court, the justices noted they had asked the commission to only provide three names of potential special masters that both Republicans and Democrats had agreed upon, not partisan selections. The panel, however, was unable to agree on three potential candidates. The GOP still submitted its three picks. The court argued that it was left with no other choice but to move ahead and appoint a special master.

“It should surprise no one that the Court selected a nationally recognized expert in the area of redistricting to assist it when the petitioners chose to offer this Court no bipartisan assistance,” wrote the justices, who said Persily's familiarity with Connecticut's congressional districts should be helpful.

The Democrats, who submitted a brief on Monday opposing the Republicans' request, said Looney's comments about Persily in a news article was not the same as formally submitting his name for consideration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out one of the city's last remaining places of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday removed the head of the Vatican office that handles migration, the environment and COVID-19 issues, and put a trusted cardinal and one of the Holy See’s most influential nuns at the helm temporarily.

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The question of whether Ohio's new congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republicans who controlled the mapmaking process drew strong pushback Tuesday among justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.

Watch Now: Related Video

This multi-rotor hybrid aircraft was developed by a group of flight enthusiasts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News