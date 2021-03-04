Connecticut expected to ease some virus-related restrictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is expected to ease some of its coronavirus-related restrictions as infections and hospitalizations are declining and vaccinations continue, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday.

Details were scheduled to be released later in the day. But Lamont said it won't be a major lifting of COVID-19 rules like some other states have announced.

“We’ll be talking about the next phase of reopening protocols this afternoon,” Lamont said at a morning news conference announcing a special vaccination clinic for Hartford school employees including teachers. “We’re not going to be like Mississippi and Texas.”

Many states are easing their COVID-19 restrictions on people and businesses, despite repeated warnings from health officials that the U.S. is risking another lethal wave. Mississippi and Texas are ending their mask mandates.

In Connecticut, the seven-day rolling average of daily new infections has dropped from about 840 to around 775 over the past two weeks. The seven-day average of daily deaths has dropped nearly in half, from 21 to about 12. Since Dec. 15, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased from about 1,270 to about 450.