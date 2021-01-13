Connecticut GOP chair resigns abruptly, reason unclear

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republican Party Chair J.R. Romano, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, has resigned abruptly for reasons he has not made clear, saying “the decision is what's best for the organization to move forward.”

Romano announced his departure in an email to fellow GOP members Tuesday, ending his third two-year term six months early.

“After much personal reflection, I am officially resigning my chairmanship,” Romano wrote. "It is time for a new voice to be heard from the Connecticut Republicans. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to lead the Party. Thank you.”

Romano did not give specific reasons for his resignation during an interview Wednesday, saying only, “It's time for someone new. It’s time for a new voice.”

He said he had several new job prospects, but would not elaborate. He had said in October that he would not seek another term in 2021, but would finish out his current term.

State Republicans had numerous victories on the local level during Romano’s tenure, in a state where registered Democrats vastly outnumber registered Republicans, although unaffiliated voters remain the largest voting bloc.