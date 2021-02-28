Connecticut GOP lost registered voters after Capitol breach

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — More than 5,000 Connecticut Republicans left the political party in the six weeks after the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, according to a published report.

That is far more than the number of Democrats who changed their affiliation, the New Haven Register reported.

In all, 5,302 Republicans left the party, or slightly more than 1% of the state's roughly 484,000 GOP voters registered on Jan. 6. In contrast, 1,957 Democrats left their party, or about .2% of the 856,559 registered in the state.

Republican voters interviewed by the newspaper who had left the party in January and February gave a variety of reasons, including the party's support for former President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud; general political polarization and a fear of backlash over being associated with the Republican party.

“It really doesn’t boil down to any of the candidates. I just felt there became a real viciousness on both sides regarding party allegiance,” Lisa Purdy, a Fairfield resident who runs an insurance company, told the newspaper.