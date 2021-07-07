Connecticut GOP seeking special session on juvenile crime

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans are circulating a petition among members of the General Assembly, demanding they return in special session and pass legislation concerning repeat juvenile offenders, arguing immediate action is needed to respond to a string of recent car thefts and other crimes.

Republicans are proposing to authorize courts to declare certain juveniles to be a risk to public safety, which would essentially eliminate the current six-hour limit on detaining juveniles without a court order. They also want legislation that would require courts to order such juveniles to be electronically monitored until their criminal proceedings are resolved.

Flanked by the police chiefs of New Britain and Wolcott at a news conference on Wednesday, GOP legislators and local officials said reforms under the previous governor to the state's juvenile justice laws and the 2018 closure of the old Connecticut Juvenile Training School have weakened the ability of the courts and law enforcement to adequately hold repeat juvenile offenders accountable.

New Britain Police Chief Chris Chute said a small population of repeat juvenile offenders have become so “bold that they're broadcasting on social media about how they're driving around in stolen cars” and “bragging about the robberies they're committing and the assaults they're committing.”