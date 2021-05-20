Connecticut House approves sports betting deal with tribes

Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, said in a statement he was pleased state lawmakers were finally voting on a sports betting and internet gambling deal, something he has been urging the General Assembly to pass for years.

“For our Tribe, gaming is about much more than business; it is a means by which we rebuild our nation, educate our children, and take care of our elders,” he said. "Passage of this legislation will enable us to do just that, and more, for generations to come."

James Gessner Jr., chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Council, said in a statement that modernizing the gambling industry this way will help Connecticut “keep pace” with neighboring states, protect Connecticut jobs and generate tax revenues that benefit the state, municipalities and the tribes.

“This is not just a regional issue — it will have a statewide impact as Connecticut works to meet critical needs as it recovers from the pandemic,” he said.