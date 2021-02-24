Connecticut House votes to make hair discrimination illegal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut moved closer Wednesday toward becoming the latest state to pass legislation making it illegal to discriminate against someone because of the texture of their hair or their hairstyle.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the legislation on a 139-to-9 vote. It followed an emotional debate where some Black lawmakers spoke about the pain of being judged by their hair and not for their abilities.

“This is real. It is so real in our lives that it's painful,” said Rep. Robyn Porter, D-New Haven, the co-chair of the General Assembly's Labor and Public Employees Committee who has championed the legislation. She said Black people — women, men and children — have carried the burden for years of having to change their hair in hopes of fitting in or being accepted in a white-dominated society.

“We were born with this texture. We didn't go out and purchase it from Amazon," said Rep. Patricia Billie Miller, D-Stamford. “God gave us this texture of hair and guess what? It's not easy to take care of. It's not easy to maintain.”