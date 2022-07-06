Connecticut launches modern unemployment filing system

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut, after six years of development, has launched a new computer system for processing unemployment benefits, replacing a 40-year-old one that became overwhelmed at times during the COVID-19 pandemic given the historic number of applications.
ReEmployCT, which serves about 115,000 businesses across the state which pay into the unemployment trust fund, as well as unemployed workers seeking benefits, began operating at noon Tuesday. Despite some initial slowdowns, Department of Labor Commission Dante Bartolomeo said Wednesday the launch has been successful.
“Right now we're where we should be,” said Bartolomeo, noting how the new system is now “flowing” and about 20,000 people have so far created new accounts and 7,600 have certified for their weekly benefits. Connecticut typically has about 20,000 weekly unemployment filers.
Claimants have until Saturday to file for the week ending July 2.
Bartolomeo said the new system, which essentially replaces five old ones, benefits both filers and employers. She said it's fully online, mobile-friendly and requires a single sign-on. It's also accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and reduces the need for people to use mail or fax. Some employers, she predicted, will see the time they spend filing wage records reduced by 75%.
“We're bringing this modern system to fruition. This was a massive, massive effort,” she said. Agency staff have worked around the clock over the past two weeks to decommission the legacy system, preserve the old data and then migrate 6.2 billion parts of data into ReEmployCT.