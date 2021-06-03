Connecticut lawmakers pass major expansion of Bottle Bill

The Senate passed the same bill 33-1 on Wednesday night.

State Sen. Christine Cohen, D-Guilford, the Senate chair of the legislature's Environment Committee, said she believes the bill will “put a large dent in the environmental issues that outdated bottle return policies create," calling it long overdue.

Proponents hope more people will redeem the returnable cans and bottles if the deposit is increased from 5 to 10 cents, ultimately reducing litter and the amount of returnable containers being thrown into municipal recycling bins. Demicco said there's also a hope that a higher deposit, coupled with the first increase in handling fees for financially struggling redemption centers in decades, will encourage more people to open redemption centers, especially in urban centers. The bill also requires large chain stores to provide “reverse vending machines” that provide deposit refunds for returned containers.

Rep. Stephen Harding, R-Brookfield, the ranking Republican on the Environment Committee, said while there are good parts of the bill, he remained concerned about consumers now getting charged for a 10-cent deposit and not having access to a redemption center or the time to return their bottles and cans.