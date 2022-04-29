 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Connecticut lawmakers send vehicle emissions bill to Lamont

  • Updated
  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wide-ranging bill aimed at reducing vehicle emissions in Connecticut, including the likely adoption of California's clean air standards for certain trucks and a requirement that all school buses be emission-free by 2040, was advanced Friday to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk.

The party-line 95-52 vote in the Democratic controlled House of Representatives comes days after the General Assembly passed legislation that officially sets a target of 2040 for having a carbon-free electricity supply. The vehicle emissions bill previously cleared the Senate, which is also controlled by Democrats.

“The science hasn’t always been as clear as it is now,” said Rep. Roland Lamar, D-New Haven, a Transportation Committee co-chair. “But what we know now is that we have an opportunity to make meaningful change for the future of my young children, for your young children, for the children all across Connecticut.”

People are also reading…

While Democrats stressed that Connecticut can leverage anticipated funds from the federal transportation infrastructure law to help pay for many of the initiatives in the bill, Republican legislators questioned whether taxpayers ultimately will be able to afford the plan and whether the electric grid will be able to handle the expected increased demand.

“It’s always too much, too soon. And I think Democrats are looking for a headline on clean energy,” said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford. “But when we start peeling this all back, we need to be responsible (about) how it’s implemented. Is the infrastructure there to support all these electric vehicles and trucks? No. Do we want to impose standards that are California (standards), where California can’t even meet those standards and they’re faced with $7 a gallon gas prices? We want to go down that route? No.”

Under the bill, the state of Connecticut's schedule to electrify its vehicle fleet will be sped up. While current law requires half of state-purchased or state-leased cars and light trucks to be zero-emission vehicles beginning Jan. 1, 2030, this legislation requires the state to meet the 50% threshold by Jan. 1, 2026, 75% by Jan. 1, 2028 and 100% by Jan. 1, 2030.

It also creates a new staggered schedule for the ongoing transition across Connecticut to zero-emission school buses. Buses in school districts located entirely or partially within an economically distressed “environmental justice community” must be zero-emission buses as of Jan. 1, 2030. The rest of the districts must have zero-emission or alternative fuel school bus fleets by Jan. 1, 2040.

“We should help the kids who need help the most, first,” said Rep. Mary Mushinsky, D-Wallingford, who praised the “forward-thinking” legislation for focusing first on those students living in more densely populated neighborhoods, where high rates of asthma are prevalent.

The provision in the emissions bill authorizing Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes to adopt California's regulations for medium- and heavy-duty truck standards received some of the most criticism on Friday, with some Republicans voicing concern about Connecticut being tied to actions in another state. If Dykes adopts the regulations, as expected, she's required to update them whenever California makes changes.

“I don't want to just usurp our legislature and adopt California's standards and adopt those standards into the future,” said Rep. John Piscopo, R-Thomaston. “I can't get my arms around that. It makes no sense to me.”

The bill also creates a “renters' right to charge," which requires landlords in most cases to approve written requests from tenants to install electric vehicle charging machines; requires a certain percentage of parking spaces in new construction projects to have vehicle charging station infrastructure or charging stations; and requires DEEP to prioritize financial incentives for low-income state residents who buy battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric or fuel cell electric vehicles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Japanese officials say the Ukrainian government has removed a photo of Japanese wartime Emperor Hirohito from a video showing him with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after Tokyo protested. They say Japan’s support for Ukrainians defending their country from Russia's invasion won't be changed by what they called an inappropriate portrayal of Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought World War II. The photos included the text “Fascism and Nazism were defeated in 1945.” Many Japanese on social media criticized Hirohito's inclusion as an “insult” and said Japan should stop supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian government apologized and said it had no intention of offending Japan.

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments. That's according to California Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas. He's a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cardenas said Wednesday that during a White House meeting, Biden told the group that they're going to like what he does about both proposals. That meeting was Monday. The White House was notably more measured about what Biden might do. But any move in that direction would be a boon to many of what federal figures show are 43 million Americans carrying student loans worth $1.6 trillion. 

EU nations accuse Russia of using natural gas as 'blackmail'

EU nations accuse Russia of using natural gas as 'blackmail'

Poland and Bulgaria  have accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries. Russia’s state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying the two European nations with gas on Wednesday because they refused to pay in Russian rubles. European Union officials were holding emergency talks on Wednesday on the gas cutoff, which they also called blackmail. Russian authorities have warned they could cut off gas supplies to other nations as well. In parliament in Warsaw, Poland's prime minister called the move “an attack on Poland.” He was cheered by lawmakers when he said the country was safe because it had worked for years to move away from Russian energy.

House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is redoubling its efforts to have GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appear for an interview. The push comes amid new revelations about McCarthy's private conversations with fellow Republicans about the attack. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Tuesday the panel may issue a second request to McCarthy, who has declined to voluntarily appear. In a Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording released Tuesday by The New York Times, McCarthy tells fellow Republican leaders that Trump’s House allies are “putting people in jeopardy” with their public comments. He singles out Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before. 

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

Women from across British politics called Monday for action to tackle misogyny after a newspaper ran a story accusing the deputy opposition leader of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs. The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Conservative lawmaker as saying Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tried to throw Prime Minister Boris Johnson “off his stride” as she sat across from him in the House of Commons. The article likened it to a scene in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct.” Rayner accused “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders” of using “desperate, perverted smears.” Johnson condemned the article, saying he deplored "the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy

US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy

After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Ukraine's capital, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.” The trip by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded in late February. Blinken and Austin told Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and his advisers the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition. Ukraine’s foreign minister praises the visit by Blinken and Lloyd. President Joe Biden also has announced his nomination of veteran diplomat Bridget Brink to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. family attempted to board plane with unexploded bomb at Israeli airport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News