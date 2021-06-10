Connecticut lawmakers to return to Capitol for another round

Connecticut lawmakers may have closed out the regular legislative session on Wednesday night, but they're expected to return to the state Capitol soon to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults, some remaining budget bills and possibly some other bills that didn't survive in the first round.

While legislative leaders had originally hoped to avoid a special session, or at least restrict it to a limited number of bills, House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said “everything is on the table” after it appeared Republicans would use up the remaining hours of the legislative session debating the cannabis proposal.

"Because we were not allowed to do the business we needed to do today, every item to me is open for consideration in the special session,” he said on Wednesday, acknowledging that list could be expansive. “They should have allowed us to vote. So, that’s how it’s going to be.”

Ritter said the special session could be held in a week or two.

Besides the cannabis bill, lawmakers are expected to take up a bill that spells out the details of the budget. Often, that piece of legislation is used to resurrect proposals that died during the session and is sometimes jokingly referred to as a Christmas tree.