Connecticut lawmakers to revisit Lamont's COVID authority

Democratic lawmakers have agreed with extending Lamont’s executive authority several times, often to the dismay of Republicans who argue it’s time for the state’s legislative branch of government to retake its power. They continue to question the need to give Lamont the extraordinary power given the state's encouraging COVID-19 data.

There have been 22.7 new cases per 100,000 people in Connecticut over the past two weeks, which ranks 40th in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins. On Friday, state data showed 89 new confirmed or probable cases but no new deaths since Thursday. To date, there have been 8,279 COVID-associated deaths in Connecticut.

More than 2 million residents have been fully vaccinated in Connecticut so far.

“I’m not sure why a governor would still need broad authority to modify our laws and make decisions,” said Vincent Candelora, the Republican leader in the Connecticut House of Representatives told the Hartford Courant. “We, like the rest of society, need to normalize our process and return back to our democracy.”

Ritter noted how the General Assembly has new oversight of Lamont's emergency orders under a new law. For example, one of his orders can be invalidated if a majority of legislative leaders object to it.