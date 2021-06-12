Connecticut legislature addresses nursing home deficiencies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some big changes are expected at Connecticut nursing homes in the coming months.

From mandatory two-month supplies of personal protection equipment and full-time infection specialists to the ability for residents to have cameras in their rooms, lawmakers passed multiple bills during the regular legislative session that wrapped up on June 9.

The changes attempt to address some of the deficiencies in long-term care facilities, many long-standing, that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. They increase mandatory direct care from at least 1.9 hours per resident to three hours, make changes to emergency planning, strengthen the “bill of rights” for residents and set aside additional funding for nursing homes, including for capital improvements and pay increases and bonuses for workers.

Once signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont, many of the provisions are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, or even sooner.

“We are thrilled that these long-fought-for reforms, many of which have been part of the conversation pre-pandemic, are now going to become law. Nursing home residents, families and staff have been through so much,” said Nora Duncan, state director of AARP of Connecticut.