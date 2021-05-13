Connecticut nursing home workers postpone planned strikes

The agreement includes a 10% rate increase in Medicaid payments to nursing homes over nine months, so long as they meet new state public health standards such as hiring full-time infection prevention experts and reducing three- and four-bed rooms to single or double rooms. Nursing homes will be required to assume responsibility for all resident and staff COVID-19 testing beginning July 1.

There's also $145 million for wage enhancements for workers, ranging from certified nurses aides to housekeeping, that equate to 4.5% in fiscal year 2022 and 4.15% in fiscal year 2023; $13 million in workforce training, such as helping CNAs become LPNs or RNs. The administration said the proposal is more than four times the average rate increase in workers' wages over the past 14 years.

Some of state's share of COVID-19 relief funds will also be used to provide child care to nursing home workers. Beginning Jan. 15, a special child care support line will be available through 2-1-1 for nursing home workers.

The threatened nursing home worker strike has highlighted the political pressures the Democratic governor is feeling from the liberal wing of his party, many of whom have accused the wealthy former businessman of not being bold enough in addressing the inequities underscored by the pandemic.