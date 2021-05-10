Connecticut offering $280M to nursing homes to avoid strikes

The review also showed there were no records of citations or fines for another 170 nursing homes where nearly 3,400 residents died, the report said.

Responding to the report's claims about oversight, Lamont said the state has been “really strict and really firm with nursing homes in terms of fines if they were not following the protocols."

The report cited low wages for many nursing home workers. Nurse's aides in Connecticut, for example, earn a median wage of $16.19, while the median wage for entry level workers is $13.71.

Tanya Beckford, a nurse's aide at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center, said it will be difficult for the nursing home workers to strike because they care about the residents.

“Everything we want to do is to make sure that they’re getting the best quality of care because that’s what they deserve and that’s what they’re paying for,” she said at the news conference. “As for us, we are just so tired right now. It’s just so exhausting every single day to go in there and having to take care 15 to 17 residents.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.