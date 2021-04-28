Connecticut officials mull utility fines over storm response

The ruling also reduced the companies' profits. A dollar amount for the profit reductions has not been calculated.

“Unfortunately we find ourselves with much more than a public image problem on our hands," said Marissa Gillett, chair of the regulatory agency, known as PURA. "Our public utilities, and Eversource in particular, have failed us and continue to fail us by putting shareholders above the rights and goods of the system of Connecticut.”

PURA said United Illuminating, which serves 340,000 customers in southwestern Connecticut, did a better job responding to Isaias than Eversource, which serves nearly 1.3 million customers in the rest of the state.

Regulators said orders they imposed on the two companies after storms in 2011 and 2012 that also caused hundreds of thousands of power outages that took days to restore were not sufficient to improve the utilities' responses to future storms.

Both companies have the right to appeal PURA's decision to Superior Court. It was not clear if they would do so.

Eversource spokesperson Tricia Modifica said the company stands by its response to Isaias, but acknowledged “there are many areas for improvement that we are already addressing.”