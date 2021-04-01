Connecticut says feds still trying to deport pardoned people

Homeland Security issued a statement on March 23 saying it would honor Connecticut pardons, but also said the state's pardons still may not be valid.

“DHS has shown no facts to suggest that it has actually abandoned its illegal policy and adopted a legal one,” the new court filings by Connecticut say. “The danger that Defendants will resume their unlawful conduct is particularly acute where, as here, Defendants explicitly decline to recognize that their prior conduct was wrong.”

Messages seeking comment were left with the Department of Homeland Security and a Justice Department attorney defending the federal government from the lawsuit.

Joshua Perry, special counsel for civil rights for the Connecticut attorney general's office, wrote in a new court filing that the Homeland Security Department is still not honoring state pardons granted to three Connecticut residents — Georgios Nikiforides, Hongnakhorn Luangpraseuth and Kimanie Graham.

Nikiforides, 50, of Norwalk, had assault convictions from 2002 and 2012 and was pardoned by the state board last year. He has lived in the U.S. since he was 2 years old. Court documents did not disclose his country of origin.