Connecticut school districts begin planning vaccine clinics

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut school districts around the state have begun organizing their own COVID-19 vaccination clinics, preparing for the official rollout of vaccines for teachers and other school staff on Monday.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary said a special vaccination appointment hotline for the roughly 4,000 eligible workers in his city's school system will become available on Friday morning. He said there will be a special section at the mass vaccination clinic at Waterbury Arts Magnet School just for those employees.

“We’re going to get you done very, very quickly,” O'Leary said. “We are very excited to get you in, get your your shot, schedule your second shot. Let's go.”

Waterbury is distributing the hotline number of school employees via email.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who appeared with the Democratic mayor and local officials at a news conference on Thursday, said Waterbury is the first school district in the state that has said it's ready to begin vaccinations for teachers and other employees at public and private schools. He said he expects other will soon follow.

“We’ve heard from a number of school districts who are trying to get going next week as well, which I’m really happy about,” said Lamont.