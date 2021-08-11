Connecticut Senate majority leader calls for required shots

“It’s really important for us to continue to beat the drum of people getting their vaccines, to continue to educate folks, but also have a firm hand and say, ‘Yes, we need to mandate these vaccinations,’” Duff said. “Because without that, it continues to put our state and country in harm’s way.”

Duff, who lives in Norwalk, said he also believes day care staff and all health care workers should be required to be vaccinated while medical offices should disclose whether their staff members have gotten their shots.

Last week, Lamont directed an executive order, which was signed by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, that requires all employees of long-term care facilities to receive at least the first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 7.

Duff said it “remains to be seen” whether state lawmakers would need to extend the governor's current emergency powers beyond Sept. 30 in order for him to require more people to get vaccinated.

He expressed frustration that requiring vaccinations might be necessary.