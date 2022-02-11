Connecticut Supreme Court adopts expert's redistricting plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Supreme Court has adopted a congressional redistricting plan, submitted by the court's hired expert, that makes mostly minor changes to the boundaries of the state's five districts to accommodate population changes.

In a final order dated Thursday, the court said the map submitted by Stanford University Professor Nathan Persily complies “in every respect” to the goals first set out by the state's highest court, including modifying the existing districts “only to the extent reasonably required” to make sure they're “equal in population as practicable.”

The court plans to forward the newly adopted plan to the Secretary of the State, where it will be filed on or before Feb. 15.

“Upon publication, the plan of congressional districting shall have the full force of law,” read the court's decision.

The court has ordered the Reapportionment Commission, a panel of state legislators that could not reach a bipartisan agreement on how to redraw the congressional district boundaries, to pay Persily's bill of $89,800. The commission was able to reach a bipartisan deal on redrawing state legislative district boundaries.

The new congressional district map includes some minor adjustments to communities that were already split between multiple congressional districts. And despite urgings from Republicans to redraw an awkward boundary created 20 years ago, dubbed the “lobster claw” in the Democratic heavy 1st District, the claw still remains in the new map.

