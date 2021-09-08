Connecticut to close Radgowski prison at end of year

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that his administration plans to close the Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville at the end of this year.

The prison, part of the two-building Corrigan-Radgowski complex, is the second of three closures that were planned as part of budget cuts for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The move is expected to save the state $7.3 million dollars, the governor's office said.

The state shuttered the maximum-security Northern Correctional Institution in June, a move that is expected to save about $11.75 million annually. The governor's office has not announced the name of the third facility it plans to close or when that will happen.

“Spending millions of dollars in annual operating costs on buildings that have historically low numbers of incarcerated individuals inside is just not a good use of resources," Lamont, a Democrat, said in a statement. "By relocating them to other facilities that have available capacity, we can deliver on our administration’s goal of reducing the cost structure of state government.