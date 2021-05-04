Connecticut to get grants withheld by Trump administration

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will receive $6.4 million in federal law enforcement grants that had been withheld by the Trump administration in a dispute over immigration enforcement, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.

Attorney General William Tong said the Biden administration has rescinded conditions placed on the funding in 2017 that would have forced states to do such things as allow the federal Department of Homeland Security access to any immigrant being held in a state correctional facility.

That decision will retroactively free up grants that were blocked between 2017 and 2020, the attorney general said.

Connecticut joined six other states led by New York in suing the U.S. Department of Justice in 2018 arguing that the Trump Administration’s conditions on those grants interfered with the rights of states and localities to set their own law enforcement policies.