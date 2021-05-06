Connecticut utilities face steep fines for storm failures

United Illuminating spokesperson Ed Crowder said company officials are disappointed PURA did not consider the facts the utility presented to the agency during the investigation.

“The facts show that we faithfully followed our Emergency Response Plan,” Crowder said in a statement. “We will continue to work with PURA to improve our preparation for and response to storms and other emergencies."

PURA officials said they could not comment on the proposed fines until they are finalized.

The fines would be in addition to profit reductions PURA ordered for Eversource and United Illuminating as a result of the Isaias investigation. Eversource stands to lose about $25 million a year and United Illuminating would lose about $1.3 million a year in their returns on equity, PURA said.

Isaias knocked down scores of trees and utility wires, causing more than 740,000 outages at its peak and a total of more than 1.3 million outages for Eversource and United Illuminating customers. Many customers and local officials expressed anger and frustration at the companies’ power restoration efforts, which took more than a week in some places.