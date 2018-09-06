SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A political fund for environmental conservation causes in New Mexico plans to devote about $500,000 to highlighting financial ties between Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce's and the oil and natural gas industries.
Conservation Voters New Mexico Executive Director Demis Foster said Wednesday that television and online ads take aim at Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce for accepting campaign donations from the oil and gas sector while siding with the industry in Congress.
A television ad paid for by the conservation group's Verde Voters Fund says Pearce voted to make it easier to privatize public land.
Pearce campaign spokesman Kevin Sheridan called that accusation false and ridiculous. He notes that Verde Voters Fund is supported by contributions from billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.