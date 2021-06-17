Conservative activists request audit of Michigan election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Conservative activists who falsely claim former President Donald Trump won reelection asked the Republican-led Michigan Senate on Thursday to order an audit of the results, seeking a review like one that is underway in fellow battleground state Arizona.

Michigan Conservative Coalition co-founder Marian Sheridan said “something very wrong” happened in the 2020 election, though Trump’s unfounded fraud allegations have been resoundingly rejected by officials who certified the results, judges and others. The group said it will submit more than 7,000 affidavits from people backing a “forensic” audit.

It was not clear what, if anything, Senate Republicans may do.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican who has acknowledged Joe Biden won Michigan, said Wednesday that the expected delivery of petitions was an "indication of the continued concern about ... the integrity of the election.” He said once the Senate Oversight Committee's pending report on the election becomes public, however, “many of those concerns will be put to bed. But people are passionate about it. So we've got to let them have their opportunity to voice their concern.”