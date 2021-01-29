Conservatives praise South Carolina win on abortion ban

“Maybe before the session is out. But right now we are concentrating on the heartbeat bill," McCravy said.

The Senate debate this week showed while Republicans have made critical gains in the Senate — the three seats picked up from Democrats in November proved crucial to this bill — there may not be enough support to go further.

One of the 30 Republicans, Sen. Sandy Senn of Charleston, voted against the bill. A second Republican said he could not vote for the bill until exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest were added. Those exceptions were added quietly and there were no votes this week to determine if any other Republicans could support a more restrictive bill.

Democrats vowed to continue to fight the restrictions. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said they would also point out the money wasted on court fights over the issue while abortion opponents ignore a different way to get what they want.

“If they wanted to be genuine about they believe, they should introduce a constitutional amendment to ban abortions,” the Democrat from Orangeburg said. “They don't have the votes for that. They don't have the stomach for that.”