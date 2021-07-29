Conservatives want to boot Cheney, Kinzinger from House GOP

Kinzinger spokesperson Maura Gillespie said “these are the same members who push conspiracy theories to their constituents.” She said Kinzinger wants “the truth and answers that the American people deserve.”

The Freedom Caucus wants the House GOP to approve a rule automatically removing lawmakers from the conference who accept a committee assignment that the party has not approved.

It takes only a majority of House Republicans to change an internal rule. That's a lower hurdle than the two-thirds majority Republican rules require to remove a lawmaker from the conference.

But the entire House, including Democrats, formally makes committee assignments and could theoretically overrule an internal GOP vote.

Cheney had risen quickly to the No. 3 House GOP leadership post and is daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. She angered conservatives this year when she voted to impeach Trump over his encouragement of supporters to assault the Capitol. Republicans voted to remove her from her position in May.

Kinzinger was also among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

