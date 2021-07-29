Constitution bars Alaska attorney general case, judge says

But they also argued the lawsuit “in substance” was “brought in the name of the state against the Legislature,” and barred by the constitution.

Margaret Paton Walsh, an attorney for the state, argued the attorney general has independent authority to bring actions in the public interest.

“The fact that the governor wanted him to do it doesn’t change the fact that he has that independent authority,” she argued last week.

Walker, in his ruling, noted a June 18 letter Dunleavy sent the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court. In the letter, Dunleavy said that given the “consequences flowing from the lack of an effective date” he had asked Taylor “to seek a determination of the issue” through the courts.

“This belies the assertion that Attorney General Taylor brought the present suit under his common-law powers as Attorney General,” Walker wrote.

Despite having independent powers, the attorney general "serves under the supervision of the Governor and at this pleasure," Walker wrote.

The judge also said public statements by Dunleavy and Taylor had “consistently framed the suit as a vehicle to resolve a dispute between the executive and legislative branches.”

He said he concluded the lawsuit was an action by Dunleavy “'in the name of the state' directed ‘against the legislature,'” and prohibited by the constitution.

