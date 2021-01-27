Constitution, Green parties no longer recognized by NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two small political parties in North Carolina are no longer officially recognized because they failed to meet candidate support thresholds in November, the State Board of Elections announced on Wednesday.

The Constitution Party of North Carolina and North Carolina Green Party both became official parties in 2018 by meeting state requirements. That meant they could field candidates on ballots that year and in 2020, and registered voters could affiliate with them.

But neither party qualified to remain recognized because none of their presidential and gubernatorial candidates in North Carolina received at least 2% of the vote, board attorney Katelyn Love wrote to party leaders. The board will meet Feb. 23 to direct registered voters for both parties — currently more than 9,000 combined — be labeled unaffiliated again.