Constitutional ban on legal marijuana dies in Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would have prevented the legalization of marijuana and other drugs without the approval of two-thirds of the Idaho Legislature died in the House on Thursday.

The legislation failed to attain the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment and died on the 42-28 vote. It needed 47 votes to pass.

The legislation had already cleared the Senate. Had it passed the House, it would have gone to voters in 2022, needing only a simple majority.

Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated House during the two-hour debate clashed on two main themes: the help marijuana can give those living with unending pain and the damage it can cause those, especially young people, who overdo its recreational use.

The final vote saw some of the chamber's most conservative members teaming with its most liberal members to defeat the measure. None of the chamber's 12 Democratic members supported the measure.

In conservative Idaho, the legislation was largely seen as a reaction to surrounding states that have approved medical and recreational marijuana use. Backers of the legislation cited California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado as examples of states Idaho didn't want to become.