Construction of 62-foot chicken underway in south Georgia

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — A towering sculpture of a chicken that stands higher than the tallest dinosaur is taking shape in rural south Georgia.

The framed outline of the giant chicken — standing 62 feet (19 meters) tall — now towers above nearby homes in the city of Fitzgerald. The finished product will be a gargantuan topiary, meaning the chicken will be sculpted from living plants growing on its frame like a huge garden lattice.

Leaders Fitzgerald announced plans for the chicken sculpture in 2019 as a feature to bring tourists to the city of 9,000 people. Mayor Jim Puckett said the coronavirus pandemic caused some construction delays, and the Tennessee-based artist known as Topiary Joe needed some down time to recover from surgery.

But Puckett said he's in no rush.

“This is not a model kit that you just snap together. No one’s ever built a 62-foot steel chicken before," Puckett told WALB-TV.

He added: “This is going to be fantastic when it’s finished.”