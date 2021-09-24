Consultant sues Nebraska Republican candidate for governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A political consulting firm is suing Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster over what it says are $37,500 in unpaid fees and a wrongful contract termination.
EZ Politix says in its lawsuit that the Herbster campaign hired it in to perform campaign-related services from December 2020 until May 10, 2022, and was to be paid $12,500 a month.
The lawsuit says the contract required notice of termination and 30 days to remedy any problems before the contract could be terminated. Instead, the contract was canceled in April without notice, the Omaha World-Herald reported from the lawsuit.
“We stand by our complaint, and simply ask that they pay their bill,” said Andrew Northwall, owner of EZ Politix.
Herbster campaign manager Ellen Keast declined to comment to the World-Herald, saying it was a personnel issue and that the campaign had not yet been served. The lawsuit was filed Aug. 31 by Omaha attorney and Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne. The registered agent for the political firm is a former state senator, Scott Lautenbaugh of Omaha.
Herbster, a Falls City businessman, is seeking to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts, who will be forced from office by term limits. Other Republican contenders include University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and military veteran Michael Connely.
Former Bellevue City Council member and current state Sen. Carol Blood announced her bid for governor last week, making her the first Democrat to enter the race.
