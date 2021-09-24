Consultant sues Nebraska Republican candidate for governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A political consulting firm is suing Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster over what it says are $37,500 in unpaid fees and a wrongful contract termination.

EZ Politix says in its lawsuit that the Herbster campaign hired it in to perform campaign-related services from December 2020 until May 10, 2022, and was to be paid $12,500 a month.

The lawsuit says the contract required notice of termination and 30 days to remedy any problems before the contract could be terminated. Instead, the contract was canceled in April without notice, the Omaha World-Herald reported from the lawsuit.

“We stand by our complaint, and simply ask that they pay their bill,” said Andrew Northwall, owner of EZ Politix.