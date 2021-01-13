Consumer prices up 0.4% in December, biggest jump in 4 months, led by sharp rise in gasoline prices

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two Republican senators say President Trump should resign, as support for impeachment is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
- Updated
The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia says “all options are on the table” for charges against the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, including sedition.
- Updated
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down from his post, days after criticizing President Donald Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
- Updated
ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.
- Updated
The amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office. Here's how it works.
Also: Trump shows no remorse for the Capitol riot, blaming Democrats for "tremendous anger" in America. He could become the only president in history to be twice impeached. Plus, get a preview of what's coming next.
Donald Trump has been kicked off of most mainstream social media platforms, and now Google, Apple and Amazon have booted the far-right-friendly Parler.
House speaker has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing an "unhinged" President Donald Trump from ordering military actions.
- Updated
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has landed on the cover of the February issue of Vogue magazine, but her team says there's a problem: the shot of the country's soon-to-be No. 2 leader isn't what both sides had agreed upon, her team says.
- Updated
Protesters backing President Donald Trump massed outside statehouses from Georgia to New Mexico on Wednesday. Plus, reaction from around the country to the U.S. Capitol attack.
Related to this topic
- Parler Removed From App Stores For Not Policing Posts
- Gov. Hogan: 'No question' Trump was responsible for inciting riot
- Photos: FBI releases 40 photos seeking identification of suspected rioters at US Capitol
- Why vaccinations are getting off to a slow start
- Pelosi calls for using 25th Amendment on Trump