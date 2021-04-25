Container maker plans $52M Georgia warehouse, hiring 70

ROME, Ga. (AP) — A Colorado company that makes aluminum cans and cups is buying land in northwest Georgia to build a $51.8 million distribution center that will add 70 jobs.

Ball Corp., of Westminster, Colorado, will pay the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and Development Authority of Floyd County about $3.8 million for the land. The company plans a 750,000 square-foot (70,000 square-meter) warehouse and distribution center for the 109-acre (44-hectare) site.

The Rome News-Tribune reports directors of the two development authorities approved the sale Tuesday.

Ball two years ago bought another parcel of land, but concluded the property wouldn't work. The company makes aluminum cans and recyclable aluminum cups at two Rome-area plants.

Ball negotiated a payment in lieu of property taxes of $64,813 annually for 10 years, the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority said