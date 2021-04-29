Contract tracing breach impacts private info of 72K people

“We deeply regret this happened and are committed to restoring the trust of any residents of Pennsylvania who may have been impacted,” the company’s statement said. “All necessary steps are being taken to secure any personal information, and we intend to learn and grow from this. We remain committed to continue helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.”

The company also said it was unaware of “the misuse of the information involved," but that its third-party security specialists are continuing their work to detect any unauthorized disclosures.

WPXI said former employees of Insight Global told the station they alerted supervisors that information had been improperly secured but no action had been taken.

The Department of Health’s emergency contract with Insight Global required the staffing agency to safeguard people’s data and, in the event of “any improper disclosure of information,” to provide credit monitoring and other remedies. It also required Insight Global to comply with federal health privacy law.