AP

Contractor testifies bribery scheme was Bickers' idea

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Atlanta city contractor testified that a political operative who worked in City Hall reached out to him after his business was battered by the Great Recession to talk about a sidewalk contract — and a bribe.

Mitzi Bickers, who helped former Mayor Kasim Reed win election and then worked as his director of human services, faces charges including bribery. Her federal trial, now in its second week, is the first in a long-running investigation into corruption at City Hall during Reed's administration.

Prosecutors allege Bickers used her influence to direct roughly $17 million in city work to contractors Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr. in exchange for about $2 million in bribes. Both men pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiring to pay bribes, were sentenced to prison and are witnesses for the government against Bickers.

Mitchell took the stand Wednesday and said the idea for the “pay-to-play” scheme originated with Bickers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. In 2009, before she even became director of human services for the city, Mitchell said Bickers approached him about the annual sidewalk contract and asked for $100,000.

“What did your company need to stay afloat?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Kitchens asked Mitchell on Wednesday.

“Projects,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he did not have the money for the bribe but needed the work. He also did not have the business insurance required to bid. Richards had more experience working with concrete and Mitchell called him to be the prime contractor and asked him to help with the money, he testified.

Richards expressed discomfort but he sent a check to Mitchell, who went to Bickers' home with a laptop bag stuffed with $100,000 in cash, Mitchell testified.

“Ms. Bickers indicated she preferred cash to avoid the IRS,” Mitchell said.

Richards' bid which came in in 2009, prior to the period covered by the charges against Bickers, was the highest. But Mitchell and Richards won about 20% of the work in the contract, which became worth millions.

“Who did you bribe?” Kitchens asked.

“Mitzi Bickers,” Mitchell replied, according to the newspaper. Asked how many times, Mitchell said: “Countless.”

From the start of the trial, Bickers' attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, have painted Mitchell as untrustworthy. They are expected to question his credibility, past business practices and lawsuits, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

