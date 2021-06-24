Contracts call for probe into Wisconsin vote 'illegalities'

The terms of the contracts are identical. Sandvick and Page have been hired for June, July and August and are to be paid $3,200 a month by taxpayers.

They are tasked with following leads and allegations submitted to the Assembly elections committee, raised in the media, provided to members of the Legislature or generated during the course of the probe. The final report is to be submitted to Vos.

Democrats have been highly critical of the effort, which they say is meant to perpetrate the discredited lie that Trump won the 2020 election. Vos has defended it as a way to address concerns raised that have undermined confidence in the election process.

Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

“Speaker Vos and Assembly Republicans are wasting taxpayer dollars on a sham investigation that validates and prolongs the Big Lie, undermines our democracy, and perpetuates the type of rhetoric that led to the January 6th insurrection," Hintz said in a statement.

Sandvick's hiring drew particular scorn from Democrats because of his prior work related to elections.