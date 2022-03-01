 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Contracts signed to convert gas from landfill to electricity

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire city of Lebanon has signed contracts to convert methane gas generated from its landfill into energy.

The project is estimated to cost $5 million and the city will work on it with Liberty Utilities and Waldron Engineering and Construction, the Lebanon Valley News reported Sunday.

The landfill currently burns the methane that is generated by the decomposition of organic waste in the landfill using a flare.

The city’s solid waste manager, Marc Morgan, celebrated the execution of the contracts for the project which the city has considered since at least 2011.

“Instead of the gas being wasted — like it is right now, we’re just burning it — it’s displacing petroleum products,” Morgan said.

City Manager Shaun Mulholland said estimates show the city will recoup the cost of the project within the first year, though he did not have specific figures because the city is still negotiating on price arrangements.

The energy obtained from burning the gas meets the state's renewable energy standards and may generate excess energy that can be shared back to the grid if the city reaches an agreement with the utility, the newspaper reported.

At the request of Liberty Utilities, the city has already spent $500,000 to upgrade a local substation, the newspaper reported.

Some environmental groups like the Sierra Club point out that the project still will emit greenhouse gases and that diverting organic waste away from landfills is better from an environmental standpoint.

City officials said the project should be functional by next spring if supply chain issues do not delay the arrival of equipment.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lebanon Valley News.

