Controversial Indiana environmental bills inch near passage

Although the plan has earned broad support, Democrats and environmental advocates pushed back against the bill after it was amended to provide immunity to an Indiana company slated to begin the nation’s largest carbon dioxide storage project in 2023.

The provision adopted by House lawmakers prevents Wabash Valley Resources LLC, which operates a hydrogen production facility in Terre Haute, from being sued if carbon emissions it injects underground move to neighboring properties where they are not supposed to go.

Landowners could not bring legal action against the company for perceived risks and would only be able to claim damages if they prove the company caused physical harm to them or their property, according to the amended bill.

Rep. Matt Pierce, a Democrat from Bloomington, said Tuesday the immunity provision gives Wabash Valley Resources “a pass” to infringe on the personal property rights of those who live nearby, arguing that “perceived risks” associated with the pilot project can negatively affect landowners.