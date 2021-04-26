Cooper address focuses on COVID, finding agreement with GOP

Republican majorities in both the House and Senate still aren’t large enough for the GOP to override vetoes on its own. A similar dynamic in 2019 and 2020 meant none of Cooper's 25 vetoes were overridden.

“There is going to have to be some give and take in order for us to get this done,” Cooper said in a comment directed at Republicans. “I don’t want to have to veto the budget, and I will do my part to see that we have a budget, and I expect you to do yours.”

In a recorded response, House Speaker Tim Moore told viewers that Republicans and Cooper have many similar goals in mind, and GOP legislators will seek as much common ground as possible.

“I am sure that this session of the General Assembly will highlight differences of opinion,” Moore said, citing election rules and criminal justice reform among other issues. "We won’t always agree on the best way to do things, but I assure you that we all agree that we want North Carolina to be the very best it can be.”

Cooper reiterated his call for cooperation hours after he and Republican legislative leaders celebrated North Carolina landing Apple Inc.’s first East Coast campus and 3,000 new jobs over the next decade. The two parties worked on laws in past years to sweeten incentives for companies promising big investment and employment.