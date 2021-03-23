Cooper eases North Carolina gathering, occupancy limits

“We are hoping that we can get earlier into the rest of Group 4 and into Group 5 even earlier," Cooper said.

Less than one in five North Carolina adults are fully vaccinated, as of Monday, according to data collected by the state Department of Health and Human Services. More than 22% of total residents and nearly 29% of adult residents have been at least partially vaccinated.

To encourage vaccinations, Winston-Salem-based donut chain Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed donut each day for the rest of the year to all customers who present their COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Cooper said he plans to work with Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, and state lawmakers, to brainstorm possible rewards for those who get vaccinated.

“Right now, our demand exceeds supply,” Cooper said. “But when we do get to the point where we have enough shots for everybody and we’re trying to encourage people to get it, we probably do need to consider some kinds of incentives to get people to get vaccinated.”